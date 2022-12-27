Plans to install ticket barriers to prevent fare dodging at Hull’s Pargaon Station have been approved – despite a claim that they don’t always work effectively.

TransPennine Express will be installing the gates at the entrance to the platforms at the station between the waiting room and Starbucks in the pring, after the plans were passed by officers at Hull Council.

At the moment people can walk onto the platform without a ticket.

The train operator says it will cut the number of passengers travelling without a ticket and discourage anti-social behaviour. However a member of the public criticised the plans saying automatic gates don’t work effectively in stations like Plymouth and London’s King’s Cross because of the complicated nature of UK rail ticketing.

Automatic ticket barriers are going to be installed at Hull Paragon station

They said the gateline at King’s Cross was frequently left on free flow “suggesting that the huge cost of establishing it was wasted public money”.

The objector stated: "Because of the massive range of tickets and the technical inadequacy of the system to recognise many valid tickets, and to ensure assistance to lesser abled passengers the gateline must be attended by at least two members of staff.” Hull Council had also objected to the plans because the toilets will in future only be accessible to rail passengers, as the entrance to them will be behind the gates.

A source said their understanding was that initially at least that they will allow a member of the public who turns up at the gates and wants to use the toilets to go through.

A spokesperson for TransPennine Express declined to comment on specific objections.

Artist's impression of the new ticket barrier

A statement said: “We are progressing plans to install gatelines at Hull Paragon station, and expect to complete the installation in spring 2023.

“This is the next step in our ongoing investment at Hull and will provide additional safety and security for customers and colleagues by ensuring those at platforms are genuine rail travellers.

“Ticket barriers also streamline ticket checks, meaning TPE customers will be able to move through the stations more quickly and efficiently. They also help reduce the number of customers travelling without a ticket and discourage anti-social behaviour.”

It comes amid concerns that the booking office at the station will close.

The Larkin statue at Hull Paragon station

Around 12 per cent of railway tickets are still sold over ticket office counters. In recent days only one counter has been open at Hull Paragon station.

General Secretary of the RMT Mick Lynch has claimed Ministers plan to shut every ticket office in Britain and remove guards from trains.

The TPE spokesperson added: “As an industry we continuously seek ways to deliver the most effective and efficient railway for our customers.