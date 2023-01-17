Tiktoker She Talks Cars reveals the ‘realities of driving in Bradford’ and Yorkshire motorists agree

Abigayle Andre, the motoring TikToker behind @shetalkscars is born and bred in Bradford and said there’s nowhere like her home city.
The 30-year-old who now has almost 110,000 followers and 1.8million likes on the social media platform, said in one of her videos: “In Bradford we see and deal with things that I think other people would find petrifying.
“For example today I was driving along minding my own business, next thing I know six lads on quad bikes with balaclavas on are coming towards me.”
Former skincare specialist Abigayle said she’s sure other people would feel worried and pull over but in Bradford, people just shout: “get off the road”.
She added: “I’m not complaining though. It spices up the drive.”
Abigayle, who started @shetalkscars at the end of lockdown, triggered thousands of responses with her video.
One user called Danny said: ‘If you can drive in Bradford you can drive anywhere.”
The ‘Yorkshire Indian’ said: “I have Bradford mode in my car, the side mirrors turn in, the indicators stop working and it keeps doing random U-turns.”
Abigayle started to create content about cars to help people understand what’s going on in the motoring market and has built a strong community over the years.
She said: “It's given me crazy opportunities and the most important thing is it’s given me a community of people with a special interest in cars especially for those with ADHD like me.
“With all the uncertainty in the world it’s a way for people to connect over a shared interest.”
Abigayle is hoping to drive her way to more success after recently moving into her own purpose-built content creation studio.