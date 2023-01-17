Tiktoker She Talks Cars reveals the ‘realities of driving in Bradford’ and Yorkshire motorists agree

A video about the “realities of driving in Bradford” has been viewed hundreds of thousands of times as a Yorkshire TikToker revealed how folk from outside of West Yorkshire would find the city’s roads “petrifying.”

Abigayle Andre, the motoring TikToker behind @shetalkscars is born and bred in Bradford and said there’s nowhere like her home city.

The 30-year-old who now has almost 110,000 followers and 1.8million likes on the social media platform, said in one of her videos: “In Bradford we see and deal with things that I think other people would find petrifying.

“For example today I was driving along minding my own business, next thing I know six lads on quad bikes with balaclavas on are coming towards me.”

Abigayle Andre of @SheTalksCars

Former skincare specialist Abigayle said she’s sure other people would feel worried and pull over but in Bradford, people just shout: “get off the road”.

She added: “I’m not complaining though. It spices up the drive.”

Abigayle, who started @shetalkscars at the end of lockdown, triggered thousands of responses with her video.

One user called Danny said: ‘If you can drive in Bradford you can drive anywhere.”

The ‘Yorkshire Indian’ said: “I have Bradford mode in my car, the side mirrors turn in, the indicators stop working and it keeps doing random U-turns.”

Abigayle started to create content about cars to help people understand what’s going on in the motoring market and has built a strong community over the years.

She said: “It's given me crazy opportunities and the most important thing is it’s given me a community of people with a special interest in cars especially for those with ADHD like me.

“With all the uncertainty in the world it’s a way for people to connect over a shared interest.”

