The limited time offer, which runs until 2pm today (Nov 8) allows customers to get a heat and ice experience day spa for two people for just £95, saving £95.

Titanic Spa in Huddersfield, which is situated inside a restored textile mill in the Linthwaite valley, named as the best luxury eco spa in the world in the World Luxury Spa Awards 2022. It’s the second time the spa has won the award, picking it up for the first time in 2018.

The offer is available on Mondays through to Thursdays from January 1, 2023 until June 30, 2023. The package allows customers who buy the vouchers complimentary use of robes, towels and slippers throughout the spa day, light lunch in the spa bistro, access to the Titanic Heat and Ice Experience, use of the indoor heated swimming pool, hydrozone and poolside sauna and steam room, access to the TechnoGym, use of the relaxation l lounge and use of the outdoor sunken hot tub.

Titanic Spa in Huddersfield

Those who take up the offer can arrive at 8.30am to 9.30am and will leave 6pm.

A statement on the spa’s Facebook page said: “Offer only available to purchase over the phone on 01484 843 544 option 1. Please note our phone lines will become extremely busy and at times may give an engaged tone. Please continue to hold or keep trying as it may take longer than usual to reach one of our dedicated sale coordinators through this busy period. We appreciate your patience.