An 18-year-old sportsman has become the second victim of a car crash in the village of Shelf, near Halifax, after he died in hospital.

Toby Barraclough died of his injuries on November 12, three weeks after his friend, driver Joe Walsh, 19, was killed after the Seat Ibiza they were travelling in struck a wall.

Mr Barraclough played youth football for Clifton Rangers and rugby league for West Bowling.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

West Yorkshire Police said: “Police investigating a fatal road traffic collision in Shelf on 20 October can sadly confirm a second person has died.

Toby Barraclough was just 18

"The collision happened at 11.17pm on 20 October on Brow Lane where a white Seat Ibiza collided with a wall. The driver died at the scene.

"Toby Barraclough, aged 18, who was a passenger in the vehicle was taken to hospital in a critical condition and passed away from his injuries on 12 November.

"Four other passengers were in the vehicle at the time and were treated for injuries.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Barraclough leaves his parents and siblings Luke and Ruby. The family said: “Toby was a fun-loving, energetic, fiercely competitive. sporty young man. He was loved by so many people and his family will miss him so much. He would however want everybody close to him to live their lives to the full, with him in their hearts.”

Clifton Rangers said: “We are devastated to hear about the loss of former Clifton player Toby Barraclough who was only 18 years old. Toby played for Clifton Rangers for three seasons. He was easily the most vocal player. Super quick and talented on the ball.

"Couldn’t wish to meet a nicer lad. Always a team player. If the game started slowing down Toby was the player who got his team motivated to bring the tempo back up. If Toby missed a game the team didn’t half know about it.

"Toby always turned up to games with a smile and enthusiasm like no other player.”

Bradford-based West Bowling ARLFC have raised over £10,000 for the Barraclough family and are holding a touch rugby game in Toby’s memory.