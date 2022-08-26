Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Bronte Parsonage in Haworth is where the world-famous literary sisters grew up and penned some of their most famous works.

Built in 1779, the building is currently used as a museum dedicated to the family, and attracts visitors from around the world.

In Spring the Parsonage Museum submitted a planning application to install a new toilet block on land at the far side of the Grade I listed building – near the entrance to the museum’s more modern gift shop.

New toilet facilities can be built at one of the district’s most popular tourist attractions, despite concerns they could be “detrimental” to a Conservation Area.

It would include a number of toilet cubicles, an accessible toilet and a changing places toilet cubicle – for people with multiple and complex disabilities who have assistants with them.

It would be built on an area currently covered by trees and shrubs.

The application by the parsonage said: “The proposal for additional toilet facilities is required by the Parsonage to operate effectively given the numbers of visitors.

“Due to the limited number of Changing Places facilities across the UK the client wishes to provide one for the local area.

“Changing Places Toilets enable those who need them to get out and about and enjoy the day-to-day activities which many of us take for granted.

“The chosen location is not only best suited with access to the existing shop but does not impact on the more historic parts of the museum.

“The proposal cannot be seen to those viewing the primary or secondary elevations of the Museum.”

Simon Hinchcliffe, heritage conservation officer at Bradford Council, had said: “I have concerns that the proposed loss of trees and shrubs will be detrimental to the setting of the Parsonage and streetscape character of the conservation area.”

Haworth, Cross Roads and Stanbury Parish Council also echoed concerns about the impact on the heritage of the historic site.

Early plans for the toilet unit would have included solar panels on the roof, but after concerns over the impact of this modern feature on the area this aspect of the plan was removed.

But planning officers disagreed that the toilet block would harm the new building. They said: "It would be seen from the Museum entrance and from the public right of way heading to the west. However, it would be viewed in the context/setting of the modern extension forming the Museum entrance and shop.