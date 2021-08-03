Scott Lincoln. (Pic credit: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

The 28-year-old bricklayer and shot putter will be competing in the delayed Tokyo Olympics 2020 on August 3 at 12:40pm (UK time) in the Group B men’s shot put event.

Six-time champion

Scott first started honing his shot put skills at the City of York Athletic Club and was coached by Paul Wilson before he began winning tournaments.

His first big wins were at the Allianz Park Throws Fest event in July 2020, where he threw 20.41, and at the Loughborough August Invitational where he threw 20.65.

His next win was the following year at the Trafford Open event in April 2021 where he threw 20.29, and again at the Loughborough Spring Throws in the same month where he threw 20.22.

He won a further two events in June of this year and came in third place at the European Throwing Cup in May 2021 where he threw 20.25.

Olympic Stardom

At the end of 2020, Scott threw an impressive 20.65 which was 45cm off the qualifying mark for the Olympics.

It was a nail-biting season, as Scott was down to his last four competitions in June 2021 and had to reach the qualifying standard distance of 21.10. His intensity and eagerness to achieve the distance paid off as he hurled a 21.28, surpassing the qualifying standard distance by 18cm.

He will now be throwing for Team GB.

How to watch the shot put event?