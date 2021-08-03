Jodi Ewart Shadoff. (Pic credit: Gregory Shamus / Getty Images)

The 33-year-old professional golfer, who plays in the Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) tour and the Ladies European tour, will be making her Olympic debut on August 3 at 11:30pm (UK time).

Sporty kid

Jodi grew up with a sporty family as her father is a former jockey and horse trainer. She played football before her grandfather ignited her passion for golf.

She studied psychology at the University of New Mexico and graduated in 2010 and throughout her studies she won five collegiate tournaments and was a two-time NCAA All-American between 2009 and 2010.

She joined the Great Britain and Ireland Curtis Cup team in 2008.

Professional career

Jodi began her professional career in 2010 where she played on the Futures Tour and qualified for the LPGA Tour in 2011.

She hailed her first major victory in 2013 when she finished (and tied) for seventh in the Kraft Nabisco Championship and tied fourth in the 2013 US Women’s Open.

Her most successful finish to date is when she came second in the 2017 Women’s British Open. She also qualified for the Ladies European Tour in 2012.

She will now be competing in two international Olympic events; round one and round two of the women’s individual events on August 3 and August 4 at 11:30pm (UK time).

How to watch the games