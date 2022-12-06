Tom Edwards: Inquest opens into death of Yorkshire tree surgeon and rugby player who passed away aged 29

Senior coroner Jon Heath confirmed that Thomas Henry Edwards was born in 1993 in Leeds and at the time of his death was living in Camblesforth, near Selby.
On November 17 he was found unresponsive in woodland near Barlow by a family friend who identified him to police. The cause of death was hanging.
Mr Edwards’ occupation was given as a tree surgeon and the inquest has now been adjourned for a full hearing at a later date.
The former Read School pupil and Askham Bryan College student was well-known in rugby union circles, as he had played for both Selby and Wetherby in local leagues.
He was father to a young daughter and engaged to marry partner Katie Welburn.
Selby RUFC cancelled their fixtures on the weekend following Mr Edwards’ death.