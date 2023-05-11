A popular Yorkshire rugby player and tree surgeon took his own life just weeks before his wedding, an inquest has heard.

Thomas Henry Edwards, known as Tom, 29, was captain of Selby RUFC’s 1st XV and lived in the village of Camblesforth.

He was found dead in woodland by friends searching for him after he had left the home he shared with his fiancee, Katie Welburn, in a distressed state on November 17 last year.

An inquest held at North Yorkshire Coroner’s Court on Thursday heard evidence from Miss Welburn, who had been to due to marry Mr Edwards on New Year’s Eve – only weeks after his death.

Tom Edwards (with ball) had played club rugby for both Selby and Wetherby

The couple had been together for around four years and she described him as ‘very caring and someone who wore his heart on his sleeve’.

Mr Edwards had just returned from his stag do in Prague with a group of rugby team-mates, and Miss Welburn said he seemed ‘really happy’ but that they had had a discussion while he was away that she worried he may have been ‘overthinking’.

They spent a day walking their dog on the beach at Fraisthorpe, near Bridlington, on November 15, and had a meal at the Miller & Carter restaurant in Garforth. The next day was Miss Welburn’s birthday, and he sent flowers to her workplace, wrote her a poem and cooked dinner for her.

However, Miss Welburn said: “He looked guilty and troubled about Prague. I became upset. He looked panicked, got stressed and said ‘I am going to hang myself’.”

Miss Welburn tried to persuade him to go to his mother’s house, but once he left she realised he had left his phone behind. She contacted friends and family who went out searching for Mr Edwards in torrential rain. He was eventually found by his future brother-in-law Daniel Green, the partner of Miss Welburn’s sister.

A postmortem found that Mr Edwards had not taken any drugs or alcohol before he died and was not taking any medication. He did not leave a note.

Mr Green attended the stag do and said Mr Edwards seemed ‘fine’ during the trip, and his GP said he had no history of any mental health issues.

North Yorkshire Police ruled out any third party involvement or suspicious activity.

Recording a conclusion of suicide, assistant coroner Sarah Watson said: “I am satisfied that there was intent to take his own life. I extend my sincere condolences to the family, who were looking forward to what should have been their happiest day.”

Mr Edwards, who had a daughter from a previous relationship, was a former student of Read School and Askham Bryan College. He had previously played rugby for Wetherby and was a passionate England supporter who frequently attended international matches.

Selby RUFC said: “Tom was popular and well-loved across all ages within the club. He will be sadly missed.”

