Tom Jones and Elbow will headline at Scarborough’s Open Air Theatre - when are the concerts and how can you buy tickets?

Tom Jones performing. (Pic credit: Daniel Martino)

Sir Tom Jones gained chart-topping success from his latest album Surrounded By Time and has now confirmed that he will be travelling to the Yorkshire Coast for the third time in 2022.

With a successful career selling in excess of 100 million records, Tom Jones, who has previously performed at Scarborough’s Open Air Theatre in 2015 and 2017, has won numerous awards including a BRIT Award for Outstanding Contribution to Music and a Silver Clef Award for Lifetime Achievement.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His 41st studio album, Surrounded By Time, was a milestone in his career, marking new territory with a sonic landscape of significant musicianship, which helped him reach number one in the UK Album Charts.

Elbow, a band formed in Manchester, secured their seventh UK Top 10 album with the release of Flying Dream 1 and will also be headlining at Scarborough’s Open Air Theatre next year.

They were formed in Bury in the 1990s, when the four band members were at sixth form college together. Since their formation, they have collected multiple awards including a BRIT Award and an Ivor Novello Award.

When will Tom Jones and Elbow be performing?

It has been confirmed that the legendary singer will be performing on Tuesday, July 26, 2022.

Elbow will be performing on Saturday, July 9, 2022.

Both tickets will go live at 9am on Friday, December 10 and you will be able to buy tickets on the Scarborough Open Air Theatre website.