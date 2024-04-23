Toulson Court Bed and Breakfast: Scarborough B&B named the ‘best’ in ‘Europe after three years on top of the world

Toulson Court in Scarborough has once again triumphed at the TripAdvistor Travellers’ Choice Awards - dropping just one place to second in the world rankings of hotels and retaining the European top spot.

The B&B on Columbus Ravine, close to Peasholm Park and Scarborough Open Air Theatre, is owned by Angela and James Rusden.

Angela and James Rusden, owners of Toulson Court

James, 51, said: “It’s fantastic news to be named the best in Europe and in the UK.

“We’ve been top of the world for three years but there’s always next year.”

Toulson Court is rated five stars on TripAdvisor, 9.9 on Booking.com and 4.9 on Google, beating off the likes of The Savoy, The Ritz and the Four Seasons London.

James and his wife Angela, 57, moved from Pontefract in 2016 in search of the simple life after James had a mental health breakdown following a serious medical condition.

He previously told the Yorkshire Post: “I live with two brain aneurysms. I have regular panic attacks at the thought of dying at any moment.”

James and Angela are now inseparable as they spend their days looking after guests at the eight-bedroom property.

On hearing the news yesterday, James said: “It’s great for Scarborough, it’s great for Yorkshire and we’re chuffed.

“It’s been quieter this year with the weather but there are some great concerts coming up at the Open Air Theatre.”