This modest bed and breakfast in Scarborough has been voted the world’s best B&B three-years-running, our reporter Sophie Mei Lan Malin went to find out why.

With the shock closure of the nearby Alpamare Water Park and Scarborough’s Open Air Theatre on the seaside resort’s North Bay, I wanted to find out why one down-to-earth semi-detached house is attracting worldwide attention and throngs of visitors nationwide.

Unlike the rapid slides, poolside bar, infinity pool and spa that Alpamare once boasted, Toulson Court Hotel is not about extravagance or instagrammable photos. It prides itself on being a good old fashioned “home from home” where everyone is welcome, said James Rusden who runs the B&B on Columbus Ravine, a stone's throw from Peasholm Park, with his wife Angela.

For that reason Toulson Court Hotel has been crowned the world’s best B&B three years running according to TripAdvisor reviews.

A large room inside Toulson Court, Scarborough: The world’s best B&B

On entering, there is no coincidence that Toulson Court has received over 2,000 five star reviews despite its budget hotel prices.

Walking in gave me the same sense of home as it does when I walk into my grandparents’ home - familiar, clean and cosy. Perhaps it was because we arrived peckish but I noticed the home made cake slices individually portioned and wrapped up for guests to help themselves with a donation box for local charities.

Angela checked us in and gave us a tour of the eight bedroom house.

As the recent five star review titled “best guest house in Scarborough” says: “Spotlessly clean - everything was beautifully presented. Our room was a bit small, but we left it a bit late in booking for Scarborough Chess Congress and there are bigger rooms. Bed was very comfortable and the hosts were very friendly and welcoming, taking interest in each of their guests and finding time to chat while obviously busy.”

Toulson Court, Scarborough: Inside the world’s best B&B - and it’s in Yorkshire

Our room was the smallest as we too had booked late but there was something super cosy and plush about our pad for the night.

Angela, who does all the housekeeping herself, had added all the little touches from bottles of water to a coffee machine, folded soft towels on the bed, face wipes in the bathroom and plenty of refreshments.

My husband and I had caught James and Angela on one of their quieter afternoons so the dining and living area was empty which they invited us to sit on the sofa for a coffee.

James and Angela said they were ‘chuffed’ to win the title in the 20th annual Travellers' Choice Best of the Best Awards for Hotels but there’s been no time for celebrations as they’re busy with the day to day running of the B&B.

The couple took over the business in June 2016 after relocating to Scarborough from Pontefract for a "quieter life" following James’ life-changing diagnosis which resulted in a mental breakdown.

He said: “I live with two brain aneurysms. I have regular panic attacks at the thought of dying at any moment.”

James and Angela decided to embark on their dream in 2016 and move to the seaside resort to set up Toulson Court.

James is inseparable from Angela as fears of dropping dead.

The pair work as a team to create this grassroots haven with Angela doing check-ins as James struggles with his memory. James does all the cooking and has been dubbed the “singing chef.”

He turned to humming to soothe his anxiety which then turned into singing while he cooked guests their breakfasts.

Most guests love it and so did we but one five star reviewer was unsure. They said: “Just one thing - you have to warm to James' singing while he cooks but it adds to the whole experience which is unique.”

James’ breakfasts complete with home made jam and bread prove a hit with every guest.

They certainly did with us as we devoured our full English breakfasts with myself enjoying the vegetarian option while my husband loved his locally sourced meat and chunks of toast with lashings of butter.

James said their real secret of success at Toulson Court is that they don’t cut back on extras and definitely not on breakfasts.

He said: “So many B&Bs don’t even provide breakfasts now but for me it’s not about cutting costs or making lots of money, it's about looking after our guests like they’re family.”

James added that while they are often fully booked, they’re not looking at expanding.

Angela said: “We don’t want staff, we like to keep it small and intimate. Most our guests are returning guests and book direct. They’re like an extended family.”

It’s the pair's good old fashioned values that have drawn international media attention for being the best of British hospitality with their values deeply rooted in Yorkshire.

As a reviewer said: “The owners couldn't do enough for us and even gave me a card and present when they found out it was my birthday! Highly recommended.”

We only stayed for one night but this resonated with us thanks to the warmth of James and Angela from arrival to leaving when we were presented with a small gift.

Toulson Court Hotel really does epitomise the best of Yorkshire - an inclusive, loving, home from home which is real, heartfelt and friendly.