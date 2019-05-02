Tour de Yorkshire 2019: all the timings for the Doncaster to Selby stage today

The Tour de Yorkshire 2019 is kicking off today for stage one of the exciting four day cycling spectacle.

The fifth edition of the now annual race will see riders race through 150 villages, towns and cities, between Thursday 2 and Sunday 5 May.

The men's race will cover a distance of 617.5km (384 miles) over four stages, while the women's race covers 264km (164 miles) over two stages.

Stage 1 - Doncaster to Selby

Stage 1 of the men's race kicks off today in Doncaster and will finish in the market town of Selby after a 182.5km ride.

Starting at 1.05pm, the 178.5km (110.9 miles) stage heads towards Beverley, passing Cowick Hall (2.05pm) and Howden Minster (2.21pm).

The first intermediate spring of the race will take place shortly before the peloton arrives in Beverley, in Elloughton, at around 2.59pm.

The race then heads through the Yorkshire Wolds onto the first classified climb at Baggaby Hill (4.25pm), before a quick descent into Pocklington for the second intermediate sprint of the stage around 4.29pm.

The riders will speed towards Selby and reach the stage finish at about 5.29pm outside Selby Abbey.

Key timings

If you are planning to head out and watch stage 1 of today's race, here is a breakdown of all the key timings you need to know:

- 1.05pm - Doncaster Market Place

- 2.02pm - Snaith

- 2.21pm - Howden

- 2.59pm - Elloughton

- 3.03pm - The first intermediate sprint

- 3.38pm - Beverley

- 4.25pm - Baggaby Hill

- 4.29pm - Pocklington - the second intermediate sprint

- 4.56pm - Elvington

- 5.29pm - Selby Abbey