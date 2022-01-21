Townhouse and apartments plan revealed for historic Rank Hovis site in Hull

The former Clarence Flour Mill on the River Hull in 2008, before its demolition Picture: Terry Carrott

Developer Strata is looking for views on plans for 106 high quality two-bedroom townhouses and apartments, reaching a maximum of four storeys, next to an "inviting and revitalised" promenade next to the River Hull.

The site, which was acquired by Hull Council, several years ago, used to house the landmark Rank Hovis mill.

Opened in 1952 and taken over by Rank Hovis, it replaced an earlier building of the same name that was destroyed by WW2 bombing.

Production ceased in 2006 and the site was then earmarked for a mixed-use residential scheme and casino.

Strata say the plans include a network of green public open spaces and landscaping and tree planting.

However it will mean the demolition of Old Waterloo Tavern, which is now an antiques and reclamation yard.

Locally known as The Bush, the former pub was rebuilt in 1932 and closed in 2011.

Council leader Daren Hale said they'd bought the site out of receivership seeing it as a "great chance" to regenerate the east bank of the River Hull.

He said it would give families a chance to live in the city centre, adding: "This is a chance for houses in the city centre rather than just flats. People do want to have their own space and a bit of garden area, It is really important to have mixed tenure of housing and it will be a really good development."