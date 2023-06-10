All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Heat-health alert extended as hot weather expected to last days
Another Tory MP resigns and triggers a third by-election
Four children found alive 40 days after Colombia plane crash
Boris Johnson resigns as MP over Partygate report
Nadine Dorries to stand down as MP with immediate effect
Teenager who collapsed in playground died of natural causes
Tractor Festival at Newby Hall Ripon. Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme 10th June 2023 Tractor Festival at Newby Hall Ripon. Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme 10th June 2023
Tractor Festival at Newby Hall Ripon. Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme 10th June 2023

Tractor Fest 2023, Ripon: 11 of the best pictures from Tractor Fest 2023 in Ripon

Tractor Fest returned to Newby Hall this weekend and was blessed with beautiful sunshine and stunning machinery.
Jonathan Pritchard
By Jonathan Pritchard
Published 10th Jun 2023, 14:45 BST

The first Tractor Fest took place 16 years ago and has since grown in size and popularity, attracting tractor and engine enthusiasts from all over the country. This year even featured a flyover from an iconic Spitfire plane.

Every year the show introduces more than 1,600 exhibits and 12,000 visitors flock to Newby Hall grounds where the event is held.

The Yorkshire Vintage Association (YVA) organises the show alongside Newby Hall and Gardens and the event features more than 1,000 tractors on display.

The show started for exhibitors and traders on Thursday afternoon, with a fully stocked bar serving thirsty customers since the evening but – aside from the Spitfire – the big draw is the lit up engine line on Saturday night, handily opposite the beer tent.

The official event takes place on Saturday and Sunday from 10am to 4pm with the Spitfire aircraft flying over the event on Sunday afternoon.

This year will have four special features; the tractor section will include a display celebrating 100 years of the John Deere Model D, as well as Perkins engine powered tractors.

The Stationary engine will also feature Factory portable engines, encompassing engines still on their original trollies, varying in size from the Lister D, to the giant early portable oil engines.

Tractor Festival at Newby Hall Ripon. Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme 10th June 2023

1. Tractor Festival

Tractor Festival at Newby Hall Ripon. Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme 10th June 2023 Photo: Simon Hulme

Photo Sales
William Foster aged six from Kelfield pictured at the Festival Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme 10th June 2023

2. Tractor Fest

William Foster aged six from Kelfield pictured at the Festival Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme 10th June 2023 Photo: Simon Hulme

Photo Sales
Colin Richardson looks at the tractors on show at the festival Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme 10th June 2023

3. Colin Richardson

Colin Richardson looks at the tractors on show at the festival Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme 10th June 2023 Photo: Simon Hulme

Photo Sales
Tractor Festival at Newby Hall Ripon. Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme 10th June 2023

4. Tractor Fest

Tractor Festival at Newby Hall Ripon. Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme 10th June 2023 Photo: Simon Hulme

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:RiponSpitfireGardensPerkins