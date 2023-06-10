Tractor Fest returned to Newby Hall this weekend and was blessed with beautiful sunshine and stunning machinery.

The first Tractor Fest took place 16 years ago and has since grown in size and popularity, attracting tractor and engine enthusiasts from all over the country. This year even featured a flyover from an iconic Spitfire plane.

Every year the show introduces more than 1,600 exhibits and 12,000 visitors flock to Newby Hall grounds where the event is held.

The Yorkshire Vintage Association (YVA) organises the show alongside Newby Hall and Gardens and the event features more than 1,000 tractors on display.

The show started for exhibitors and traders on Thursday afternoon, with a fully stocked bar serving thirsty customers since the evening but – aside from the Spitfire – the big draw is the lit up engine line on Saturday night, handily opposite the beer tent.

The official event takes place on Saturday and Sunday from 10am to 4pm with the Spitfire aircraft flying over the event on Sunday afternoon.

This year will have four special features; the tractor section will include a display celebrating 100 years of the John Deere Model D, as well as Perkins engine powered tractors.

The Stationary engine will also feature Factory portable engines, encompassing engines still on their original trollies, varying in size from the Lister D, to the giant early portable oil engines.

