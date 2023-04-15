All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
8 hours ago Grand national 2023: Animal rights protesters plan to disrupt race
3 hours ago Paul O’Grady’s cause of death confirmed as cardiac arrhythmia
4 hours ago UK set to bask in ‘mini heatwave’ with temperatures of 20C
5 hours ago Civil servants union strikes: Two strike days announced
7 hours ago Tony Blackburn pulls out of BBC Radio 2 show amid health concerns
7 hours ago 10 major stores to close for good in further blow for UK high street

Traditional seaside boiled sweets are from a bygone era as Bridlington now has its first instagrammable candy shop

Gone are the boiled sweets in old jars and the penny mixes in tubs, “candy” is now all the rage with weird and wonderful mixes of seasonal treats going viral online, we take a look inside a new Yorkshire candy shop designed for the next generation of sweet lovers.

Sophie Mei Lan
By Sophie Mei Lan
Published 15th Apr 2023, 16:54 BST
Updated 15th Apr 2023, 18:15 BST

The seaside resort of Bridlington is famous for its fish & chips, amusement arcades and pubs but now a couple of young entrepreneurs have opened an instagrammable candy shop bucking the online trend.

Candy Chops has just opened its doors at the back of the seaside resort’s amusement arcades. Andrew Chapman, 28, and his partner Lydia Shrimpton, 29, already run an amusement arcade and bar before they set up their candy store.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Co-owner Andrew, said: “We are wanting to be the first Instagramable shop in Bridlington or definitely the first Instagramable sweet shop in Yorkshire with using all local business to build it as we love supporting local.”

Most Popular
Traditional seaside boiled sweets are out from a bygone era as Bridlington now has its first instagrammable candy shopTraditional seaside boiled sweets are out from a bygone era as Bridlington now has its first instagrammable candy shop
Traditional seaside boiled sweets are out from a bygone era as Bridlington now has its first instagrammable candy shop

Candy Chops started in November of 2020 during the global pandemic. After lots of research and brainstorming the pair chose a name fitting for a future brand with an iconic lip logo named the chops.

Based in Bridlington, near the harbour, the shop is full of sparkles, disco balls, candy-themed products and of course colourful candy in resealable bags.

Traditional seaside boiled sweets are out from a bygone era as Bridlington now has its first instagrammable candy shopTraditional seaside boiled sweets are out from a bygone era as Bridlington now has its first instagrammable candy shop
Traditional seaside boiled sweets are out from a bygone era as Bridlington now has its first instagrammable candy shop
Traditional seaside boiled sweets are out from a bygone era as Bridlington now has its first instagrammable candy shopTraditional seaside boiled sweets are out from a bygone era as Bridlington now has its first instagrammable candy shop
Traditional seaside boiled sweets are out from a bygone era as Bridlington now has its first instagrammable candy shop
Traditional seaside boiled sweets are out from a bygone era as Bridlington now has its first instagrammable candy shopTraditional seaside boiled sweets are out from a bygone era as Bridlington now has its first instagrammable candy shop
Traditional seaside boiled sweets are out from a bygone era as Bridlington now has its first instagrammable candy shop
Related topics:BridlingtonYorkshire