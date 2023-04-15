Traditional seaside boiled sweets are from a bygone era as Bridlington now has its first instagrammable candy shop

Gone are the boiled sweets in old jars and the penny mixes in tubs, “candy” is now all the rage with weird and wonderful mixes of seasonal treats going viral online, we take a look inside a new Yorkshire candy shop designed for the next generation of sweet lovers.

The seaside resort of Bridlington is famous for its fish & chips, amusement arcades and pubs but now a couple of young entrepreneurs have opened an instagrammable candy shop bucking the online trend.

Candy Chops has just opened its doors at the back of the seaside resort’s amusement arcades. Andrew Chapman, 28, and his partner Lydia Shrimpton, 29, already run an amusement arcade and bar before they set up their candy store.

Co-owner Andrew, said: “We are wanting to be the first Instagramable shop in Bridlington or definitely the first Instagramable sweet shop in Yorkshire with using all local business to build it as we love supporting local.”

Traditional seaside boiled sweets are out from a bygone era as Bridlington now has its first instagrammable candy shop

Candy Chops started in November of 2020 during the global pandemic. After lots of research and brainstorming the pair chose a name fitting for a future brand with an iconic lip logo named the chops.

Based in Bridlington, near the harbour, the shop is full of sparkles, disco balls, candy-themed products and of course colourful candy in resealable bags.

