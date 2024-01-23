Tragedy as 10-year-old Yorkshire girl dies after being found unresponsive

Police were called to Mixenden, in West Yorkshire, by the Yorkshire Ambulance service who were trying to help the child at 10.09am on Sunday (Jan 21).

An air ambulance is also understood to have been deployed. The girl was taken to hospital but could not be saved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “There are believed to be no suspicious circumstances regarding the death and the coroner’s office has been informed.