Tragedy as man, 80, found dead near to minster in Yorkshire police confirm

Police officers were called out early yesterday after the man was found unresponsive on Church Way, in Doncaster city centre, just before 8.30am. He was pronounced dead at the scene. A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “ Emergency services attended and sadly, a man in his 80s was pronounced dead at the scene. There are believed to be no suspicious circumstances and a report is being prepared for HM Coroner.”

Last week, the body of another man was found in a skip outside Doncaster Royal Infirmary. A man in his 30s found near the entrance to the Accident and Emergency department off Armthorpe Road. A&E was cordoned off while an examination of the area was carried out and police later said there were not believed to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding the death.