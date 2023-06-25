Tragedy as missing girl pulled from sea at Cleethorpes beach dies after huge rescue operation

At around 2pm on Saturday June 24, Humberside Police were notified of two missing children in Cleethorpes, North East Lincolnshire.
At that time it was unknown if they had entered the water. Following a multi-agency response, two children were recovered from the water. Both needed immediate urgent medical care.
Sadly, the girl, who will not be named at the request of the family, did not recover.
Detective Inspector Nathan Reuben said; “Our thoughts and sincere condolences are with the family at this incredibly difficult time. We ask that they are given the time and space to process this tragic news. The family is being supported by specially trained officers.
“The boy who was also recovered from the water was taken to the hospital to receive medical care. He has since been discharged.
“We are working together with all the relevant agencies including Humberside Fire and Rescue services and the Coastguard to fully understand the circumstances of the tragic accident.”