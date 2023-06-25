All Sections
Tragedy as missing girl pulled from sea at Cleethorpes beach dies after huge rescue operation

A missing 15-year-old girl has sadly passed away following a multi-agency search to locate two missing children off the coast of Cleethorpes.
By Daniel Sheridan
Published 25th Jun 2023, 14:56 BST
Updated 25th Jun 2023, 14:56 BST

At around 2pm on Saturday June 24, Humberside Police were notified of two missing children in Cleethorpes, North East Lincolnshire.

At that time it was unknown if they had entered the water. Following a multi-agency response, two children were recovered from the water. Both needed immediate urgent medical care.

Sadly, the girl, who will not be named at the request of the family, did not recover.

A missing 15-year-old girl has sadly passed away following a multi-agency search to locate two missing children off the coast of Cleethorpes.

Detective Inspector Nathan Reuben said; “Our thoughts and sincere condolences are with the family at this incredibly difficult time. We ask that they are given the time and space to process this tragic news. The family is being supported by specially trained officers.

“The boy who was also recovered from the water was taken to the hospital to receive medical care. He has since been discharged.

“We are working together with all the relevant agencies including Humberside Fire and Rescue services and the Coastguard to fully understand the circumstances of the tragic accident.”

