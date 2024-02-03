Trevor Land, 56, went missing from the Oxford Road area of Dewsbury on Tuesday (January 30). The following day, police found property believed to be his next to the River Calder behind the Wickes store.

Now, an underwater search has been launched - and officers say they are keen to speak to anyone who walked down the side of the River Calder on the day in question.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Trevor is described as a white man, approximately 5ft7, of slim build, with short grey hair and stubble. He also wears glasses at times.

Trevor Land, 56, was reported missing in Dewsbury on January 30.

He was last seen on January 30 at around 11am in Dewsbury wearing a black Lee Cooper hooded jacket, black trousers and a black rucksack. He also had a bandage on his left hand and wrist and was carrying a crutch.

He was reported missing at around 3.20pm.

Officers want to speak to anyone who walked down the side of the river between Asda and Sands Lane between 11.10am and 3pm.