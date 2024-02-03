All Sections
Trevor Land: Underwater searches for missing Yorkshire man after police discover 'property' next to river

Police have begun underwater searches as the hunt continues for a Yorkshire man who was reported missing earlier this week.
By James Connolly
Published 3rd Feb 2024, 14:25 GMT

Trevor Land, 56, went missing from the Oxford Road area of Dewsbury on Tuesday (January 30). The following day, police found property believed to be his next to the River Calder behind the Wickes store.

Now, an underwater search has been launched - and officers say they are keen to speak to anyone who walked down the side of the River Calder on the day in question.

Trevor is described as a white man, approximately 5ft7, of slim build, with short grey hair and stubble. He also wears glasses at times.

Trevor Land, 56, was reported missing in Dewsbury on January 30.Trevor Land, 56, was reported missing in Dewsbury on January 30.
He was last seen on January 30 at around 11am in Dewsbury wearing a black Lee Cooper hooded jacket, black trousers and a black rucksack. He also had a bandage on his left hand and wrist and was carrying a crutch.

He was reported missing at around 3.20pm.

Officers want to speak to anyone who walked down the side of the river between Asda and Sands Lane between 11.10am and 3pm.

Underwater searches are continuing in an effort to find Trevor. Those with information that may assist with ongoing enquiries has been asked to call 101, quoting reference 1031 of January 30.

