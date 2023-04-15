Adam Nevins ran Triangle Leeds in Guiseley for a number of years, and supplied triathlon kit to some of Britain’s top athletes including Jonny Brownlee and Non Stanford. Floral tributes from neighbouring businesses and customers have been left outside the store on Oxford Road.

A statement posted on the store’s Facebook page said Mr Nevins suffered serious injuries in a motorbike crash on April 2 and died on April 7.

It said: “We could not be more devastated today to tell you that the owner of Triangle Leeds, Adam Nevins tragically died on Friday afternoon (Apr 7). Adam had a serious motorbike accident on Sunday, April 2 and, despite the best efforts of staff at Leeds General Infirmary, he was not able to recover from his injuries.

Adam Nevins outside his Triangle store in Guiseley

“We realise that this is a huge shock to the many people that know Adam; he would want us to ensure that his loyal customers, many of whom have become good friends over the decades of his business, have a means of keeping in touch. Our thoughts and prayers are with Adam, his close friends and his family.”

The post has hundreds of comments from customers expressing their condolences and acknowledging the role Mr Nevins played in helping many of them take up triathlon as a sport.

A testimonal from Jonny Brownlee features on the store’s website. It reads: “Triangle Bike Shop was one of the first triathlon shops in the north of England, when very few people knew what triathlon was.

