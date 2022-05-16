Tribute to Ripponden nurse and charity supporter Nan Hamlin

Nan, who was born on December 7, 1938 in Drighlington, Leeds dedicated her life to medicine.

She began her nurse training in Huddersfield at just 16. Having become a ward sister working in paediatrics she went on to train as a midwife. Although she worked in both Glasgow and Hamilton, Canada she spent the majority of her working life in West Yorkshire.

She married Dr Neil Hamlin in 1964 and the pair moved into Ryburn House shortly afterwards, where the GP practice for Ripponden was based. They went on to have two children, Marcus and Julian.

Returning to work afterwards Nan became a nurse allocations officer at The Willows in Halifax before moving to the University of Huddersfield. She enjoyed her role in allocating student nurses to wards and supporting their training across the region.

She was a proper Yorkshire woman who spoke her mind, hated injustice and didn’t suffer fools gladly. She loved gardening and enjoyed a cigarette and a glass of rosé in the sunshine.

She was an incredible cook but insisted on adding grapes to every salad that she encountered. When not making the best Yorkshire puddings in the world or knitting unfathomably difficult sweaters for family and friends, she found time to fund raise for Cancer Research for over 30 years. She also supported Overgate Hospice, the NCPCC and the Donkey Sanctuary.

Nan was predeceased by her husband Dr Neil Hamlin in 1992. She is survived by her adult sons, Marcus and Julian.