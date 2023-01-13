Tributes have been paid to an elderly Yorkshire couple who died a week apart from each other on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

Margaret and Cecil Coutts, who were 92 and 93 respectively, died on December 25 and January 1, an obituary prepared by the couple’s children said.

The notice said: “Our dear parents, Cecil Charles Burdett Coutts and Margaret Coutts, nee Willcocks, have passed away. Our mother on 25 December 2022, aged 92, and our father, exactly one week later on 1 January 2023, aged 93.”

Margaret was born on December 20, 1930 while Cecil was born in St. Ippolyts, Hertfordshire on June 19, 1929. She trained as a nurse in London, became a midwife at the Weston Hospital then a midwifery sister, and later trained to be a health visitor, retiring at age 54.

Margaret and Cecil Coutts died a week apart.

Cecil served his apprenticeship as a fitter at British Rail Engineering Limited at Doncaster Plant Works. He did five years in the Merchant Navy as a third officer in the engine room before returning to the BREL plant works where he worked through many supervisory and management positions, finally becoming the production manager. He retired at age 55.

The couple had four children, ten grandchildren and ten great grandchildren.

The obituary added: “They both loved to travel. There were many family holidays in the UK with the children, then many overseas vacations in Europe and the Mediterranean. As well as over 30 trips to Canada to see family. Margaret took up painting in her later years, and there are many of her paintings in her family's homes. Cecil’s passion was shooting and hunting. He would spend many days at Lindholme Moor, bagging game birds, and rabbits.

“They spent hours in their gardens and allotments growing produce for the family and beautiful flowering spaces to enjoy. Margaret was active in the community as a member of the Women’s Institute, a youth group leader, and Girl Guide leader. Cecil was involved with the Scouts. They both loved old time and modern sequence dancing. Now they are dancing with the stars.

