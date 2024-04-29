Tributes paid to 'gentle giant with a heart of gold' who died after crash into tree

Sean Barmore, from Gilberdyke, died following the April 24 crash on the B1230 between Balkholme and Gilberdyke when a silver Peugeot 206 left the road before colliding with a tree.

Emergency services attended and Mr Barmore was taken to hospital for treatment, where he died on Saturday, April 27.

His family have today named him as Sean Barmore from Gilberdyke

Speaking of Sean, his family said: ‘Sean was a gentle giant with a heart of gold. He was hard working, wise and loyal, and a loving husband.

“He was also a son, brother, stepdad and colleague who will be greatly missed, he left his mark on everyone who met him.

"We would like to thank the member of the public who reported the incident and the first on scene officers for their heroic efforts to save Sean and their swift response.

“Thanks also to the ICU unit for making a horrendous situation bearable and for the support given to the family to make Sean’s final wish come true - to become an organ donor and to give others a chance”