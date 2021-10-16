Tributes paid to Ilkley man, 52, who collapsed and died while running on moorland trails

Jim Read, 52

Jim Read, 52, collapsed while jogging near March Ghyll Reservoir on Middleton Moor on Saturday October 9.

His body was found by two cyclists but not identified as Mr Read's for another two days, during which family and friends who did not know his whereabouts were frantically searching for him.

Mr Read, a keen runner who had completed the Edinburgh Marathon, worked for British Gas.

His friends have now appealed for the cyclists who found Mr Read, whose body was taken off the moor by the Upper Wharfedale Fell Rescue Association, to come forward so that his family can offer their thanks.

He leaves his partner Fiona, parents Denis and Stella and siblings John and Elizabeth. His funeral will take place at Skipton Crematorium on October 26 at 11am.

A friend wrote: "Thanks to everyone who shared the post to try and find Jim several days ago. Unfortunately it became apparent after a few hours of searching that he had been found on Saturday morning at around 11.40am and tragically had passed away whilst on a run. He was unidentified until Monday afternoon.