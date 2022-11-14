Community leaders said they had been stunned to learn Councillor Margaret Atkinson, who represented the rural Fountains and Ripley ward on Harrogate Borough Council and Masham and Fountains division on the county council, had died after becoming ill at her home in Kirkby Malzeard, which she shared with her husband Michael.

Her death comes less than seven months after the committed Conservative was sworn in to become the county council’s final figurehead to perform civic duties across England’s largest county before it is replaced by a unitary authority.

Ahead of accepting the honour in May, Coun Atkinson, who had served nine years on the county council and 20 years on the borough council, described herself as “Yorkshire through and through” and “a tough cookie”.

Tributes have been paid to the chairman of North Yorkshire County Council, Margaret Atkinson, who has died suddenly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

She was a semi-retired farmer and also secretary of the Yorkshire and North East branch of the British Charolais Cattle Society, which saw her travelling across the country to judge cattle at agricultural shows.

Coun Atkinson was also known for her charity work for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance and a farming charity, the Addington Fund, and due to her dedication to Yorkshire Cancer Research, she met the Queen at a Buckingham Palace garden party in 1997.

She was also a member of the Yorkshire Agricultural Society and the Nidderdale Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty’s joint advisory committee.

While her grandparents had farmed at Kiplin and Brompton-on-Swale, she grew up on a farm at North Stainley, near Ripon, with three older brothers and a younger sister.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Initially working in the accounts department at ICI Harrogate, she then attended agricultural college and set up her own agricultural secretarial business, providing services to farming communities across Yorkshire.

Councillor Flo Grainger, vice chair of Masham Town Council, said she had known Coun Atkinson since they travelled together on the bus to school in Ripon and with her involvement in her family’s farming business had understood the needs of the rural community.

She said: “It’s an absolute tragedy. She was a brilliant councillor, certainly one of the best we have had. It takes a rural person to understand rural needs and she was a genuine countrywoman, who was very caring.

“We only saw her last Monday and she was attending her fourth council meeting of that night. She tried to get around all her parish councils and learn what they were doing and to give us information about the latest things happening at county.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We were very proud of her in this area at becoming the county council chairman.”

In August, Coun Atkinson had heralded the opening of the county’s first bridge to made out of recycled plastic that was opened over Swinney Beck, between Ellingstring and Healey, as a “pioneering addition” to North Yorkshire’s public rights of way network.

County council leader Councillor Carl Les said Coun Atkinson had been delighted to be voted in as the authority’s chairman earlier this year.

He said: “She was doing a cracking good job. Sometimes our chairs think what they have got to do is go to functions outside the county. She was determined that she wouldn’t go to many outside the county, but would instead visit schools, clubs and societies, especially in rural areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Margaret’s passing is such sad and tragic news, and a huge loss to not just the county council, but North Yorkshire as a whole.

“Margaret’s passion and drive for the county was second to none, and she embraced the role of the council’s chair with the verve and integrity that she became renowned for.

“She was very interested in all the people and groups she met, especially those in the rural communities we serve, as she came from those communities herself, and was a great champion of rural affairs.

“She was a prominent figure in the farming community, and helped so many through her time and caring attitude, including her fundraising work for charity.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The leader of the opposition on the county council, Councillor Bryn Griffiths, who is the leader of the Liberal Democrat and Liberal group, said: “Margaret was a lovely lady. She was always kind, courteous and extremely pleasant throughout the dealings I had with her. It is extremely sad news, and she will be missed a great deal.”

The leader of the council’s Labour group, Councillor Steve Shaw-Wright, added: “With the sad and unexpected news of the passing of Margaret, I am confident that all councillors and staff will be thinking of her and her family at this time.

“Margaret was a very kind person, who always had a smile on her lips and a twinkle in her eyes. I have many fond memories of Margaret and I am sure her presence will be felt in and around the council for many years to come.”