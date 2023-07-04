Tributes have been paid to a ‘much-loved’ father who died in a crash in Yorkshire.

Kellam Hodgson was involved in a crash on Middlesbrough Road in Guisborough at around 8.10pm on June 30. He sadly died at the scene. His grieving family have paid tribute to him.

His family said: “Kellam was a much-loved son, husband, father, brother, uncle and friend.”

Another man, aged 35, was taken to James Cook University Hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

Tributes have been paid to Kellam Hodgson, who was pronounced dead at the scene

Cleveland Police said: “Officers were called to a single-vehicle collision involving a BMW 5-series at around 8.10pm on Friday 30th June 2023 on Middlesbrough Road, Guisborough. Sadly, 37-year-old Kellam Hodgson was pronounced dead at the scene.”