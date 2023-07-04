All Sections
Tributes paid to 'much-loved' father who died in Yorkshire crash

Tributes have been paid to a ‘much-loved’ father who died in a crash in Yorkshire.
Jonathan Pritchard
By Jonathan Pritchard
Published 4th Jul 2023, 11:04 BST

Kellam Hodgson was involved in a crash on Middlesbrough Road in Guisborough at around 8.10pm on June 30. He sadly died at the scene. His grieving family have paid tribute to him.

His family said: “Kellam was a much-loved son, husband, father, brother, uncle and friend.”

Another man, aged 35, was taken to James Cook University Hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

Tributes have been paid to Kellam Hodgson, who was pronounced dead at the scene
Tributes have been paid to Kellam Hodgson, who was pronounced dead at the scene

Cleveland Police said: “Officers were called to a single-vehicle collision involving a BMW 5-series at around 8.10pm on Friday 30th June 2023 on Middlesbrough Road, Guisborough. Sadly, 37-year-old Kellam Hodgson was pronounced dead at the scene.”

Cleveland Police is appealing for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to contact them. Anyone who can help is asked to contact Cleveland Police Specialist Operations Unit on 101, quoting incident number CVP-23-128209. Anyone with dashcam footage can upload it here.

