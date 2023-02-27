Tributes paid to popular hillwalker Kyle Sambrook and dog Bane as police confirm identity of bodies found

Tributes have been paid across social media after the bodies of a popular hillwalker from Yorkshire and his dog Bane were found in Scotland by mountain rescue teams.

The family of missing Kyle Sambrook, from Yorkshire, have been informed after the bodies of a man and a dog were recovered in the Glencoe Area.

Mr Sambrook, 33, was last seen with his beagle called Bane in the Lost Valley area of Glencoe at about 12pm on February 19.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Police Scotland statement: “Around 2.15pm on Saturday, February 25, 2023, the bodies of a man and a dog were recovered by mountain rescue teams and HM Coastguard in the Glencoe Area.

Photo issued by Police Scotland of Kyle Sambrook, 33, with his beagle called Bane. The 33-year-old was last seen with dog in the Lost Valley area of Glencoe last weekend. The body of a man and a dog have been found in the search for the missing hillwalker. Police Scotland have now said the bodies of a man and dog were recovered by mountain rescue teams and the Coastguard on Saturday afternoon. Issue date: Sunday February 26, 2023.

“Formal identification has yet to take place, however the family of missing man Kyle Sambrook have been informed.

“They wish to thank all involved in the search and have requested their privacy be respected.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our thoughts are with Kyle’s family as we support them at this difficult time.”

Hundreds of people have used social media to pay their own tributes to the extremely popular Featherstone man.

Featherstone Colliery FC – a team at which Kyle Sambrook played – shared their sadness at the announcement.

They said they “couldn’t have wished to meet a nicer bloke”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The post read: “It is with great sadness to hear the news of ex Colls player Kyle Sambrook’s passing

“You couldn’t have wished to meet a nicer bloke and over the course of 2 seasons Kyle managed 48 goals in just 37 appearances

“We send our condolences, thoughts and prayers to all Kyle’s friends and family.”

Tweed Valley Mountain Rescue Team broke away from a winter training weekend to assist the search by the Glencoe team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They shared: “Sadly, late in the afternoon searchers found the body of a man and dog in a deep gorge above the Fionn Ghleann.

“Tweed Valley MRT members were re-tasked from their search areas to assist in the recovery operation.

“Our thoughts are with Kyle’s family and friends at this time.”

The bodies of Mr Sambrook and Bane were found in a deep gorge above the Fionn Ghleann, Glencoe Mountain Rescue team said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“An attempt was made to recover them by helicopter but was unsuccessful due to the terrain, the helicopter was then re-tasked meaning they had to be lowered and carried off the hill by hand”, the team shared in a Facebook update.

“GMR were joined by Tweed Valley MRT and Oban MRT in a long operation bringing the two down.

“We would like to thank Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team Oban Mountain Rescue Team , Arran Mountain Rescue Team Search & Rescue Dog Association (Scotland) Tweed Valley Mountain Rescue Team , RAF Leeming MRT, Police Scotland MRT, HM Coastguard - Highland Rescue 151 and Rescue 199 for their invaluable help over the last 4 days.

“Also thank you for the great response from the hill going public to the requests for information.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad