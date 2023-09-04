Tributes paid to 'wonderful' Yorkshire vet and practice owner after he dies suddenly from aggressive cancer

Tributes have been paid to a much-loved and highly regarded Yorkshire vet after his sudden death from cancer.

Michael Gilbertson, of High Catton near York, passed away in August and his funeral will take place at East Riding Crematorium on September 19.

Mr Gilbertson was the principal veterinary surgeon and owner of the Birchwood practice in Gate Helmsley, having previously worked at two other surgeries in East Yorkshire and at a specialist equine hospital.

Mr Gilbertson lived with his wife and three young children on their family farm, and kept rare breed sheep, bantam hens and runner ducks.

Michael Gilbertson owned his own veterinary practice near York

The Birchwood Vets posted a tribute on Facebook: “It is with great shock and sadness that we have to announce the death of our principal veterinary surgeon, Mike.

"Sadly, Mike’s cancer was incredibly advanced and aggressive and therefore his deterioration and death were at a pace none of us could have ever imagined. All the Birchwood team is devastated by the news, but would like to reassure clients that the usual high levels of care will continue to be provided.

"Mike’s family has requested some time and space during this incredibly difficult period.”

Tributes also came from the owner of a guinea pig and rabbit hotel in Pocklington, who described Mr Gilbertson as a ‘wonderful vet and lovely man’.

Michael Gilbertson in a picture supplied by his family

Wilberfoss-based dog training business About the Dog added: “I have known Mike for 10 years, and when he opened his own veterinary practice, we went with him...it was a complete no brainer. Over the years, he has looked after my dogs with a level of compassion and understanding that is not often seen these days. I trusted him implicitly and always knew we were in the best hands possible. Not only was Mike a fabulous vet, but he was a fabulous guy too.