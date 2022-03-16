Sam Gibson, from Harrogate, died on Sunday morning when his Peugeot 208 left the road near Upper Poppleton and landed on its roof.
His cousin Tommy Hammill confirmed his death, posting on Facebook: "Absolutely devastated and heartbroken to be having to write that my cousin Sam Gibson has sadly passed away in a tragic accident.
"I can’t put into words how heartbroken as a family we are at the loss of Sam.
"Anyone who knew Sam knows what a whirlwind of fun he was, he lived everyday to its fullest, laughing his way through life.
"As our family start to process what has happened, we will inform you of any arrangements in the coming days."
Read More
Mr Gibson attended Rossett School in Harrogate until 2016 and his former teachers released an emotional tribute: "Sam was a popular student in both the lower school and in the sixth form. A leading light in the performing arts, he performed and supported other students in classic productions such as ‘Oliver!’ when he was here at Rossett.
"He will be remembered as someone who was a friend to many; a champion for those less fortunate than him; and an active fundraiser for charity. The thoughts of the whole Rossett community are with Sam’s family at this difficult time."
Tributes were also left by his former schoolfriends on Facebook.
Amie Jennings said: "Rest in peace, Sam Gibson you were the first person I met on the first day of year seven. We went through school together and it was a blast. You were the brightest light in the room and had the kindest heart. I can’t believe I’m writing this, sleep tight ‘my darling."
Meg Terzza said: "Rest in peace, Sam Gibson. You were hilarious, honest and incredibly kind. I don't know anyone who could make people laugh as much as you could. I hope you knew what a gift you had for bringing joy to so many people, even when you were dragging us."