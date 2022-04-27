Casey Clarke’s battle against cancer, which saw her having her right leg amputated, touched hearts across Calderdale and beyond.

The beloved university student from Illingworth, who was passionate about cheerleading and nature, had undergone intensive chemotherapy and learnt to walk on a prosthetic limb.

She was hoping to return to her studies after surgery to remove tumours from her lungs, due to take place in June.

But last week she was rushed to hospital after suffering headaches and being sick. A scan revealed she had three tumours in her brain, and she died only a few hours later.

Casey’s parents, Lisa Trowell and Chris Clarke, were with their daughter when she passed away. “It happened so fast,” said Lisa. “She was so beautiful, really peaceful. There was no pain.

"People have been really lovely. She had a lot of people who cared about her. There have been some knocking on my door who I don't even know.

"Everyone says how caring and funny she was. So many people would go to her for advice."

Casey wanted to become a teacher and her health battle only made her more determined to pursue that dream, hoping that what she had overcome would help inspire others.

"She took it all in her stride," said Lisa. "She was so strong.

"She never asked 'why me?' She just got on with it.

"She loved life and had an amazing spirit."

Casey went to Whitehill Primary School and Trinity Academy.

She celebrated her 21st birthday in February with a birthday meal with her family, including siblings Mollie, Will and Jonas, and friends. Some of her pals from Edge Hill University in Liverpool, where she was studying, travelled to Halifax to be with her.

"She wasn't well enough for a party but to have some close friends come up was lovely, they had a right laugh," said Lisa. "I'm so glad now that we did that."

Halifax amputee Ben Lovell, who helps children with prosthetic limbs at his fitness boot camp, had been speaking to Casey and two weeks ago he helped motivate her to walk without crutches for the first time.

"It was amazing to see," said Lisa.

Casey’s funeral takes place on May 11 at Oakwood Crematorium in Keighley. Guests are being invited to dress in Harry Potter clothing, as Casey was a big fan, or the colours of her cheerleading uniform - black, white and green.

Any donations will go to Ben Lovell's Amp Camp and the cheerleading team at Casey's university.

Her brother Will is also doing 100 press ups every day for a month to raise funds for Stand Up To Cancer.