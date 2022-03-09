Tributes to 'familiar face' health worker who spent three decades with NHS in Yorkshire

A spokesman for Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said: “With deep sadness, we share the news that one of our colleagues, Jayne Bedford, has passed away.

"Jayne worked at the Trust for 29 years as a service assistant and would have been a face familiar to many as they came through our doors as a patient, visitor or member of staff.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"For most of her three decades, Jayne worked within the Acute Medical Unit at Doncaster Royal Infirmary, helping with the care of some of our most vulnerable patients, making a difference to so many - and for that we will be forever grateful.

Tributes have been paid following the death of Jayne Bedford.