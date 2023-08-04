In case you missed them, here’s a look at some of the long-reads produced by The Yorkshire Post features team this week.

At the start of the week, we looked back on 50 years of Ilkley Literature Festival. There was scepticism initially but the festival has attracted big names such as Philip Larkin, Ted Hughes, Alan Bennett and Margaret Atwood.

We also spoke to a North Yorkshire woman who featured in TV show Long Lost Family. She was able to find and meet her long lost brother after 25 years of searching.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We heard how a Wakefield man who was planning his funeral after being diagnosed with a heart condition is now about to take on a Guinness World Record karting challenge.

Ruth Amos, of Killamarsh, with her medal from the Royal Academy of Engineering.

And we spoke to a woman who, having unexpectedly become an inventor at secondary school, has dedicated much of her career to getting younger people involved in her industry.

We ran a piece on how the future of the Old Chapel Music Studios in Leeds - where Kaiser Chiefs started out - is under threat and a fundraising campaign has been launched to help.

And we chatted with a Yorkshireman who formerly worked on Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? with Chris Tarrant about a book he has written on TV quiz programmes.

We also heard how a new children's book is teaching youngsters about the events of the Partition of India, which sparked waves of violence and mass migration in 1947.