All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
Hinge and Bracket star George Logan dies aged 78
Major Madeleine McCann update: police gather at remote reservoir
Supermarket recalls popular snack as it could contain deadly pesticide
Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby replaced on This Morning
UK temperatures set to spike this week - Met Office
Popular EastEnders character to return 25 years after death

Two missing teenage girls found by police

Police have issued an appeal to help them track down two girls who have gone missing in Yorkshire.

Jonathan Pritchard
By Jonathan Pritchard
Published 22nd May 2023, 06:51 BST
Updated 22nd May 2023, 14:52 BST

Keira, aged 14 and Katie, 15 are both missing from home in York and may be with three boys from out of the area. It is thought they could be in Hull, York or somewhere in the West Yorkshire area, North Yorkshire Police said.

The girls were last seen in Hull on Sunday afternoon.

Keira is described as white, 5’3”, of slim build, with very long blonde hair, a pale complexion and blue eyes. Katie is described as white, 5’4”, of slim build with shoulder length blonde hair, a tanned complexion and a nose piercing.

Keira (left) and Katie (right) have gone missing from their homes in YorkKeira (left) and Katie (right) have gone missing from their homes in York
Keira (left) and Katie (right) have gone missing from their homes in York
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Anyone who has information about where they could be is asked to call police on 101 however, if you see the girls, police have asked the public to call 999 immediately, quoting incident number 30 of May 22.

UPDATE 2PM:

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “Earlier today we issued an appeal to find two teenage girls aged 14 and 15 from York who had gone missing.We are very please to report that they have been found safe and well. Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal and called in with information.”

Related topics:PoliceNorth Yorkshire PoliceYorkshireHullYorkWest Yorkshire