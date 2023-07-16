Two neighbours in Yorkshire are celebrating after scooping their share of a £90,000 Postcode Lottery.

The neighbours landed the win when their postcode – WF1 2AJ – was announced as a winner with People’s Postcode Lottery on Sunday July 16.

Each ticket in the postcode was worth £30,000.

Jo Amess, 57, landed £60,000 thanks to playing with two tickets.

The neighbours landed the win when their postcode – WF1 2AJ – was announced as a winner with People’s Postcode Lottery on Sunday 16 July.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jo, who works in a role that encourages and supports people to get into cycling, plans to put the cash towards renovating a derelict building into a dream home in her husband’s birthplace in Italy.

She said: “We’ve saved up for over ten years to buy a derelict building in Sicily, in the town where my husband was born.

“We go over twice every year to renovate it. But we can only renovate it once we’ve worked over here and saved some more money. Then we go over there and spend the money on it that we’ve saved.

“So £60,000 will go a long, long way to helping us get the dream derelict house finished.”

The second winner has remained anonymous.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Postcode Lottery ambassador Matt Johnson brought joy to Wakefield.

Matt said: “It was a pleasure to surprise Jo with a cheque for £60,000.

"I’m sure she and her neighbour will have an absolutely fantastic time spending their prize.

“Local charities have something to celebrate too, thanks to People’s Postcode Lottery players.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They have raised more than £1.1 billion for charities and thousands of local good causes. Neighbours win and charities win. It’s the ultimate win-win situation!”

People’s Postcode Lottery costs £12 a month to play.

People play with their chosen postcode and are automatically entered into all draws. A minimum of 33% from each ticket goes to charity.

Every Saturday, £1 million will be shared by one postcode as part of the lottery’s Millionaire Street prize.

Players of People’s Postcode Lottery have raised more than £1.1 billion for thousands of charities and local good causes.