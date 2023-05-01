All Sections
Two people rescued from River Aire by fire crews in separate incidents overnight

Fire crews were called out to rescue to people from the River Aire in Leeds overnight in two separate incidents.

Jonathan Pritchard
By Jonathan Pritchard
Published 1st May 2023, 07:51 BST

The first incident happened at 11.30pm on Concordia Street in the city centre. Crews from Leeds Fire Station were called to the scene alongside a specialist water rescue team, after a person was spotted in the river.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said teams from Leeds and Rothwell attended plus a crew frmo Hunslet fire station. A boat was eventually used to rescue the person.

Less than three hours later, crews from the same stations were once again called out, this time to Bridge End at around 2am.

One of the casualties had entered the water in Bridge End, LeedsOne of the casualties had entered the water in Bridge End, Leeds
The water rescue teams saved the person and they were handed over to Yorkshire Ambulance Service.

The fire service did not provide details of the people involved, or their respective injuries.

