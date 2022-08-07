Two people seriously injured after crashing into parked van in Yorkshire

West Yorkshire Police were called to the junction of Kentmere Avenue and Brooklands Avenue in Seacroft, Leeds, shortly before 6.30pm on Saturday (Aug 6).
A statement from the force said: "It is believed the motorbike travelled from South Parkway onto Kentmere Avenue.
"Two males riding the motorbike both suffered serious injuries and were taken to hospital. Road closures were in place on Kentmere Avenue and Brooklands Avenue but have since been lifted."
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 1401 of August 6.