Felicity Francis suffered severe chest injuries when she fell while riding with members of The Bedale Hunt in Kirkby Fleetham, near Northallerton, on Wednesday, September 15.

She was airlifted to Royal Victoria infirmary in Newcastle but was pronounced dead later that day.

The toddler from Northallerton is the daughter of Michael Francis, who is the joint huntmaster of Bedale Hunt.

The Bedale Hunt (Image used for illustrative purposes only)

Jonathan Heath, senior coroner for York and North Yorkshire, opened the inquest on October 14 and said the provisional cause of death is chest injuries.

He adjourned the inquest and said a date for the next hearing will be set in due course.

A statement issued by the Bedale Hunt said: “We can confirm that Michael Francis, father of the late Felicity, is a joint master and huntsman of the Bedale Hunt.