Two Yorkshire leisure centres are saved from closure after 18,000 people object to loss of sports facilities

In a shock announcement, Kirklees Council has revealed that two of the three leisure centres earmarked for closure are set to be saved from the axe.

Under the new plans to be decided by Cabinet on Tuesday, December 12, Batley Sports and Tennis Centre and Colne Valley Leisure Centre are to remain open along with six other sites. This recommendation is likely to come to the relief of many after weeks of tireless community campaigning and almost 18,000 public responses to the council’s consultation.

Due to the high levels of investment required, Dewsbury Sports Centre will be staying closed. The site was initially forced to shut in September due to the presence of Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (RAAC), and the council says it remains unsafe for this reason. However, other options will be explored for the longer-term future of the site and to help keep the community active.

The possibility of the three leisure centre closures was first considered due to the financial positions of both Kirklees Council and centre operator, Kirklees Active Leisure (KAL). The two parties have been working behind the scenes to come up with a viable solution to keep as many sites open as possible and further details are expected to follow in a report to Cabinet next Monday (December 4).

Dewsbury Sports Centre will close because the outdated building requires too much investment to keep open

Leader of Kirklees Council, Cllr Cathy Scott, said: “When we launched this review, we said we would leave no stone unturned in maintaining access to health and fitness services for as many local people as we possibly could. That’s why we’ve been working hard with KAL and others to reduce costs, model future income and take on board all the feedback from residents.

“As a result of that work, we’ve been able to build a viable case for keeping Colne Valley Leisure Centre and Batley Sports and Tennis Centre open alongside six other KAL-run centres. This is a much wider offer than we were able to make a few weeks ago.

“I want to say a big thank you to everyone who took part in the consultation. We never doubted how important these centres are to local communities. But this consultation has also given us hugely valuable information about how customers want to use their centres and changes KAL can make to make their facilities as financially viable as possible. Your views and ideas have really made a difference.

“The important thing now is to see this public support maintained over the coming years. If we can boost memberships, usage and fundraising, KAL leisure centres have a positive future. But we need to face facts, it’s still a tough financial environment for councils and leisure operators across the country. Our leisure centres need ongoing support from the council and communities for the foreseeable future.

Batley Sports and Tennis Centre and Colne Valley Sports Centre have both been saved from closure

“Unfortunately, there are no easy answers for Dewsbury Leisure Centre. The building needs significant investment to make it safe and fit for purpose. This means we are unable to re-open it but we will work with the local community to explore future options.”

In addition to the Batley and Colne Valley sites, Bradley Park Golf Course, Holmfirth Pool and Fitness Centre, Huddersfield Leisure Centre, Leeds Road Sports Complex, Scissett Baths and Fitness Centre and Spen Valley Leisure Centre will also remain open, as was proposed as part of the council’s original plans.