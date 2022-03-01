Two Yorkshire lifeboat heroes who steered the boat on hundreds of missions die on the same day

Two former coxswains of Scarborough's lifeboat have died on the same day. Photo: Dave Barry

Stuart Ogden and Richard Constantine both died in St Catherine’s Hospice last Friday.

The lifeboat house’s flag was lowered to half mast yesterday in remembrance of the two men, who were both made MBEs for their services.

Lifeboat operations manager Andy Volans said: “After hearing the sad news of Richard’s death on Saturday, we are doubly saddened to learn that we have also lost another former coxswain, Stuart.

“Both men served the station and town extremely well over three decades.”

Mr Ogden served as coxswain – the person who steers the boat – between 1987-94 on the Amelia lifeboat.

He was succeeded by Mr Constantine, who served in the role from 1994-2003, firstly on the Amelia and then on the Fanny Victoria Wilkinson and Frank Stubbs lifeboat, which was retired in 2016.

Mr Ogden served on a particularly difficult mission with 21 vessels in October 1991 to find a missing fishing boat.

The all night search found an uncharted wreck, and Mr Ogden later received a formal letter of thanks from the RNLI's then chief-of-operations Commodore George Cooper for “the excellent way in which you led this long and intensive search.”

He was remembered by former operations manager Colin Lawson as "taking no prisoners."

Mr Lawson said: "He could be severe.

“He took no prisoners and you had to match up to his exacting standards whether you liked it or not."

Tributes have poured in for both men on social media.

Stuart Ford was rescued by the boat while manned by Mr Ogden after getting in trouble while fishing.

He said: " Fast action from the life boat crew, we were pulled out of the swell. RIP to both of them, true heroes of Scarborough life boat."

Mark Hunter said: "I got to know both Stuart and Richard following the loss of my father.

"Both always made time for me and both are truly worthy of the respect and admiration of the community they served for many years.