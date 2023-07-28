Sergiy Fedchenko was once a champion boxer, but helping his fellow Ukrainian people in the war against Russia is now the ex-fighter’s focus. And in Yorkshire, he, his family and compatriots have found a valuable source of support.

The sportsman’s wife and daughter, Olga and Polina, have settled as refugees in Calderdale using the Homes for Ukraine scheme, through which they found a sponsor to stay with in Todmorden.

Olga was a PR manager and copywriter who worked alongside her husband at his Theodoros boxing club in Kharkiv, but with the help of people in Calderdale she is working with Sergiy to provide aid to communities and the military fighting for Ukraine. As previously reported in The Yorkshire Post, after coming to England, Olga established ties with the likes of Ukrainians in Calderdale, directed by Ivan Kuzio, and late last year Sergiy was also able to visit Yorkshire to offer masterclasses in boxing clubs, meet with public figures and businesses to further strengthen the relationship.

Since then, more efforts to send aid have been successful thanks to the support the Ukrainian community in Caldardale, Mr Kuzio and boxing clubs in Caldardale.

These have included the provision of a pick-up truck for the military, a powerful generator for border guards, modern power tools for the reconstruction of a hospital in the Kharkiv area, and hemostatic wipes for military units.

Sergiy, a former WBO European Champion and IBF Intercontinental World Champion, says: "In April to May 2023, thanks to the support of the Ukrainian community of Calderdale, Ivan Kuzio, West Yourshire boxing clubs and UK volunteers, we managed to organise a lot of aid to Ukraine.

"Thus, at the request of the military from the Kramatorsk border detachment, which is fighting in the ‘hot’ spot of military events, a durable pick-up truck and a powerful electric generator were sent. For the reconstruction of the Vovchan Hospital in the Kharkiv region, donors from Energise Ukraine purchased modern power tools.

“Most of the hospital buildings were destroyed there,” he says, but adds: “We are grateful to all activists for helping our state and are open to cooperation."

Facilities such as the King’s Church in Halifax have become a haven for refugees since the invasion. When the war began on February 24 last year, those who run the church reached out to the Ukrainians in Calderdale group, offering to act as a drop-off point for humanitarian aid donations.

Once refugees started to arrive in Calderdale – more than 90 had reportedly come by June last year - it soon became a place for social gatherings and English lessons for Ukrainians on Tuesdays.