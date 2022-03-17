Ukraine: Concerns over matching delays for 120,000 families ready to open their homes to refugees

Those interested in hosting a refugee who has fled the war-torn country can sign-up on a dedicated website – but the Department for Levelling Up, Communities and Housing said the matching process will be run by charities and businesses – or that hosts can source their own match, potentially through social media.

More than 120,000 people have signed up for the scheme since it was launched earlier this week.

But leaders at the City of Sanctuary networks, which provide refugee and asylum seeker support, said they are concerned about the matching process which has left charities “scrambing to respond”.

A statement from the charity read: “The announcement of the Homes for Ukraine scheme brings with it as of yet unanswered questions and some serious concerns.

“Disappointingly, the lack of notice or detail on how the scheme will work has left the sector scrambling to respond.

“Alongside significant safeguarding concerns, we are worried that this scheme will not pick up on the most vulnerable people, those unable to access technology or without connections to those who can help them find a sponsor.”

Sara Trewhitt, the regional lead for City of Sanctuary, pleaded with the public for patience while they grappled with the matching process.

She said: “They’re raising expectations of a very keen public to get involved. We know how frustrating it is and we don’t want to lose people’s enthusiasm.

“It’s really disappointing this scheme has been so narrowly defined, there are refugees from all over the world.

“It’s a missed opportunity from the Government.

“We are delighted at people’s interest, but we do ask for people to have a modicum of patience.”