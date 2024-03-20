Ulleskelf Arms: Developer given permission to convert closed Yorkshire village pub into apartments
David and Linda Jackson’s property development company, LDJ Management Ltd, submitted plans for the future use for The Ulleskelf Arms, near Selby and Tadcaster, to North Yorkshire Council, which were approved this month.
The couple owned the freehold to the former John Smith’s and later Marston’s pub from 2014, running it on a tenanted basis until it shut in January.
It initally closed in July 2023, before a local couple were given a six-month lease to continue managing the pub. They introduced street food nights and other entertainment before its subsequent closure in January.
According to the plans, the first, second and third floors – which are currently one six-bedroom residence – will be converted into two two-bedroom apartments and one one-bedroom flat for permanent, private dwelling.
The documents do not state whether the ground floor would remain as a public house.
The Ulleskelf Arms is currently for sale with agents Bramleys with a £295,000 asking price, and is being marketed as a pub. However, the sale particulars state that vacant possession is an option and that the building ‘lends itself to a range of commercial and residential uses’.