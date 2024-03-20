David and Linda Jackson’s property development company, LDJ Management Ltd, submitted plans for the future use for The Ulleskelf Arms, near Selby and Tadcaster, to North Yorkshire Council, which were approved this month.

The couple owned the freehold to the former John Smith’s and later Marston’s pub from 2014, running it on a tenanted basis until it shut in January.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It initally closed in July 2023, before a local couple were given a six-month lease to continue managing the pub. They introduced street food nights and other entertainment before its subsequent closure in January.

The Ulleskelf Arms

According to the plans, the first, second and third floors – which are currently one six-bedroom residence – will be converted into two two-bedroom apartments and one one-bedroom flat for permanent, private dwelling.

The documents do not state whether the ground floor would remain as a public house.