Ulley, Rotherham crash: Man, 20, confirmed dead after his Suzuki 4x4 hit a tree on Yorkshire road
South Yorkshire Police said: “Shortly after 1.15am, the man was driving a black Suzuki Jimny along Pennyhill Lane, between the M1 motorway and Wood Lane, when it is understood the car left the road and collided with a tree. The man, from Sheffield, died at the scene.
"His family has been notified and is being supported by trained officers.
"We are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time, who witnessed the collision or saw the vehicle prior. If you have dash cam, doorbell, or CCTV footage, please share this with us.
"You can share information through 101, or through our online portal. The incident number to quote is 55 of 19 November.”