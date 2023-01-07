From aerial hoop to weighted hoops and blood memory dance to inflatables and exercising in the dark, here are some of the unusual ways you can workout and keep fit in Yorkshire.

With the New Year upon us, many people are searching for new ways to get fit.

Here are some ideas of places to go across Yorkshire:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bradford Aerial Arts: From Pole to Aerial Fitness, there are a number of places where people can keep fit with circus inspired fitness. Bradford and Leeds both have Aerial Arts destinations as well as Greentop Circus in Sheffield to name but a few.

North Yorkshire Waterpark

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rachael Dennis, who recommended Bradford Aerial Arts, said: “I love the variety and the fact you’re learning a skill as well as keeping fit.”

Ninja Warrior UK: Ninja Warrior UK fans of all ages can experience what it’s like taking part in the hit ITV show at one of the two indoor adventure and fitness venues in Yorkshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ninja Warrior UK Adventure Park - which is inspired by the series - has centres in Leeds and Sheffield, with the one in West Yorkshire being one of the largest in the country to date.

“You can climb, balance, jump and swing across different obstacles using and developing your Ninja skills, plus we also have the famous Warped Wall for every aspiring Ninja to conquer. In addition to our fixed Ninja features, we have a huge inflatable Airpark,” the park team said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dance Tribe: You’ve heard of Zumba, now Dance Tribe is in town.

Blood Memory Dance company launched 'Dance Tribe', a high-impact, contemporary dance class for adults.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Founder Emma Clayton said: “From Graham to Madonna. One hour of high impact dance including floor strengthening technique, travel formations and learning choreographic sequences.”

Inflata Nation: An inflatable theme park in Huddersfield. From inflatable slides to ball pools, and adult only sessions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Self Defence: As well as a vital life skill, Blossom Self Defence is a West Yorkshire based company.

It originated a number of years ago in 2017 when founder Madeleine France set up a woman's only self-defence class, hearing from a number of friends that they had a desire to learn how to defend themselves, but didn’t feel comfortable taking part in a martial arts or combat style class.

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “We offer a safe and inclusive environment for all ages to learn and develop where everyone is welcomed with open arms.”

Exercising in the dark: North Studios is apparently the place to go with venues in Leeds and Harrogate, according to Emma Tingey. Emma said: “Think boxing, circuits and spin in the dark, with strobe lights and amazing music as well as Barre, Pilates and Zen Yoga. I've never been to a fitness studio like it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Treetop Adventures: From GoApe to Raven Treetop Adventure in Skipton to Wired High Ropes in Yorkshire, swinging around like monkeys is not just for kids, it’s a great way to keep fit.

Tag X and Lasertag: Head to Batley for TagX or Xscape Castleford for some competitive and fun ways to move.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Trampolining: Gravity and Jump Inc offer adult only sessions or you can try trampoline fitness classes such as Bounce.

North Yorkshire Water Park, at Wykeham Lakes near Scarborough, is home to one of the largest natural watersport lakes in North Yorkshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

From diving off a 9 metre high inflatable to zip wiring across a lake of Pedalos, splashing with your dog in a lake to Paddle Boarding, Kayaking and Wakeboarding, a once quiet fishing lakes in North Yorkshire has become the epicentre of a popular thrill-seeking attraction.

Perimenopause fitness: Fixology in Leeds has launched MenoSmarts, a range of classes designed to optimise women’s health and physical fitness through the perimenopause and beyond.

Advertisement Hide Ad

MenoSmarts is designed by women for women, putting the changing female body at the heart of everything we do. Physio, personal trainer and ex-international athlete Ruth Sudol.

Ruth said:”We’re often told weight training is the best form of exercise for perimenopause but a lot of women have never done it before and are intimidated or don’t know where to start.

Advertisement Hide Ad