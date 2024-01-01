Update on missing Leeds teenager: 14-year-old who went missing on New Year’s Eve has been found safe
A missing 14-year-old in Leeds has now been found.
He was wearing a Coca-Cola zip-up jumper and Adidas sweatpants.
Police are concerned for his safety and the possibility he needs medical attention.
If sighted or you know where he is, then call 101 and quote log 1549 of December 31, 2023.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Located - Tyrhys Ting has now been found. Thank You to everyone for your help and for sharing of our media appeal to locate him.”
