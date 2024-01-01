A missing 14-year-old in Leeds has now been found.

Tyrhys Ting, from Bramley in Leeds, was last seen yesterday (New Year’s Eve).

He was wearing a Coca-Cola zip-up jumper and Adidas sweatpants.

Police are concerned for his safety and the possibility he needs medical attention.

If sighted or you know where he is, then call 101 and quote log 1549 of December 31, 2023.