Update on missing Leeds teenager: 14-year-old who went missing on New Year’s Eve has been found safe

A missing 14-year-old in Leeds has now been found.
By Daniel Sheridan
Published 1st Jan 2024, 13:39 GMT
Updated 1st Jan 2024, 16:20 GMT
Tyrhys Ting, from Bramley in Leeds, was last seen yesterday (New Year’s Eve).

He was wearing a Coca-Cola zip-up jumper and Adidas sweatpants.

Police are concerned for his safety and the possibility he needs medical attention.

Tyrhys Ting, age 14, from Bramley in Leeds. Last seen on 31/12/2023 wearing a Coca-Cola zip-up jumper and Adidas sweatpants.

If sighted or you know where he is, then call 101 and quote log 1549 of December 31, 2023.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Located - Tyrhys Ting has now been found. Thank You to everyone for your help and for sharing of our media appeal to locate him.”

