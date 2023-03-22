News you can trust since 1754
Upgang Lane, Whitby collision: Police confirm woman has died in Yorkshire after her car crashed into a road sign

A woman has died after her car collided with a road sign near Whitby.

Grace Newton
By Grace Newton
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 16:22 GMT
Updated 22nd Mar 2023, 16:22 GMT

North Yorkshire Police said: “She was driving a small white Citroen car on Upgang Lane when it collided with a road sign at around 9.30am today (Wednesday 22 March 2023).

“Despite the efforts to save the woman’s life, she sadly died. Her family have been informed and are receiving specialist support while the investigation continues.

“Road closures and diversions put in place by county council highways were lifted just before 2.30pm.

Upgang Lane, Whitby
Upgang Lane, Whitby
Upgang Lane, Whitby

“We thank motorists and residents for their patience and understanding during this time.

“To help the collision investigation, we are urging witnesses, motorists with relevant dash-cam footage and nearby homeowners with CCTV and doorbell cameras to come forward to the police without delay.

“You can make a report via the North Yorkshire Police website or call 101, option 1.

“Please quote incident number 12230051301 when providing information.”

