A woman has died after her car collided with a road sign near Whitby.

North Yorkshire Police said: “She was driving a small white Citroen car on Upgang Lane when it collided with a road sign at around 9.30am today (Wednesday 22 March 2023).

“Despite the efforts to save the woman’s life, she sadly died. Her family have been informed and are receiving specialist support while the investigation continues.

“Road closures and diversions put in place by county council highways were lifted just before 2.30pm.

Upgang Lane, Whitby

“We thank motorists and residents for their patience and understanding during this time.

“To help the collision investigation, we are urging witnesses, motorists with relevant dash-cam footage and nearby homeowners with CCTV and doorbell cameras to come forward to the police without delay.

“You can make a report via the North Yorkshire Police website or call 101, option 1.

