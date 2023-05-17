All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
Sky customers report internet and mobile outage
Incredible video shows Lancaster bomber taking flight for Dambusters
KSI Instagram post promoting JD Sports banned
Two poultry workers infected with bird flu, UK officials confirm
Barclays set to shut 15 more UK branches in latest round of closures
Facebook and Instagram roll out UK verification subscription service

Urgent appeal for two missing teenage girls who 'may be travelling with two males'

Police have issued an urgent appeal for the public to keep an eye out for two teenage girls who have gone missing in Yorkshire.

Jonathan Pritchard
By Jonathan Pritchard
Published 17th May 2023, 06:57 BST

Officers are searching for Keira, aged 14 and Katie, 15 who went missing from home in York yesterday (May 16). It is thought they caught a train to Hull at around 4pm. They were last seen leaving a property in Hull at around 8.30pm heading towards Pearson Park.

A statement from North Yorkshire Police said: “Both girls are believed to be in Hull or York and may be travelling with two males. Friends and family have been unable to contact them. Officers are currently carrying out enquiries to locate them but are growing increasingly concerned for their welfare.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Keira is described as white, 5’3, slim build, very long blonde hair, with pale skin and blue eyes. She is thought to be wearing a cropped grey Timmy Hilfiger tee shirt, light blue ripped jeans and white Tommy Hilfiger trainers.

Most Popular
Officers are currently searching for Keira, aged 14 and Katie, 15 who went missing from home in YorkOfficers are currently searching for Keira, aged 14 and Katie, 15 who went missing from home in York
Officers are currently searching for Keira, aged 14 and Katie, 15 who went missing from home in York

Katie is described as white, 5’4, slim build with shoulder length blonde hair, tanned complexion and a nose piercing. She was last seen wearing black leggings and a grey jumper with a drawstring JD Sports bag and bangles on her wrist.

Anyone with information about the pair is asked to call police on 101, but if you see the girls, police ask you call 999 immediately, quoting reference number 12230087971.

Related topics:PoliceYorkshireYorkHull