Urgent appeal for two missing teenage girls who 'may be travelling with two males'

Police have issued an urgent appeal for the public to keep an eye out for two teenage girls who have gone missing in Yorkshire.

Officers are searching for Keira, aged 14 and Katie, 15 who went missing from home in York yesterday (May 16). It is thought they caught a train to Hull at around 4pm. They were last seen leaving a property in Hull at around 8.30pm heading towards Pearson Park.

A statement from North Yorkshire Police said: “Both girls are believed to be in Hull or York and may be travelling with two males. Friends and family have been unable to contact them. Officers are currently carrying out enquiries to locate them but are growing increasingly concerned for their welfare.”

Keira is described as white, 5’3, slim build, very long blonde hair, with pale skin and blue eyes. She is thought to be wearing a cropped grey Timmy Hilfiger tee shirt, light blue ripped jeans and white Tommy Hilfiger trainers.

Katie is described as white, 5’4, slim build with shoulder length blonde hair, tanned complexion and a nose piercing. She was last seen wearing black leggings and a grey jumper with a drawstring JD Sports bag and bangles on her wrist.