Urgent appeal to find missing Harrogate teenager who has not contacted family in over a week

Lucy Morris last contacted her family on May 22

Lucy has not been seen by her family in Harrogate since May 15 2021, when it was believed she was heading to Leeds to stay with a friend.

Furthermore, she has not been in touch with family by text message or social media since May 22.

This was described as out of character for the teenager, and raises further concerns about her safety.

Lucy is described as white, 5ft 3in tall, blue eyes, slim build and she has shoulder-length blonde hair. She has a tattoo on her left hand which says “blessed”.

It is not known what clothes she had on when she went missing.

As well as police enquiries in the Harrogate area of North Yorkshire, West Yorkshire Police is also assisting the missing person investigation in the Leeds area.

Police urged Lucy to get in touch immediately, should she see the appeal, and to let her family know she is safe.