Urgent appeal to find missing teenager boy who hasn't been seen since last night
Leland has gone missing from Grewelthorpe, near Ripon. He was last seen on Thursday 23 May at about 4.30pm in Wetherby.
Police believe the 15-year-old has travelled elsewhere by bus – and the force is now growing increasingly concerned for his safety.
He is described as white, 5ft 8ins tall, and of slim build. He was wearing a black and grey Berghaus tracksuit and black trainers when he was last seen.
A statement from North Yorkshire Police said: “We're very concerned for Leland's welfare, and searches are ongoing to find him. We are urging people to contact us with any information about his whereabouts.
“If you see Leland, or know where he is, please contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 - or 999 with an immediate sighting. Please quote reference number NYP-23052024-0365 when passing information.”
