Urgent appeal to find missing teenager boy who hasn't been seen since last night

North Yorkshire Police has issued an urgent appeal to the public to help them track down a missing teenage boy.

Leland has gone missing from Grewelthorpe, near Ripon. He was last seen on Thursday 23 May at about 4.30pm in Wetherby.

Police believe the 15-year-old has travelled elsewhere by bus – and the force is now growing increasingly concerned for his safety.

He is described as white, 5ft 8ins tall, and of slim build. He was wearing a black and grey Berghaus tracksuit and black trainers when he was last seen.

A statement from North Yorkshire Police said: “We're very concerned for Leland's welfare, and searches are ongoing to find him. We are urging people to contact us with any information about his whereabouts.